Oklahoma to receive $6 million to repair roads, bridges

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Sooner State is getting some much-needed help when it comes to rebuilding its roads and bridges.

Oklahoma will soon get more than $6 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The funds will be used to pay for the damage caused by storms over the past few years.

Officials say it is all part of a more than $700 million plan to help states and U.S. territories. In all, 34 states, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands will split the rest of the funds.

More than one-fifth of the money is going to pay for damage caused by recent hurricanes.