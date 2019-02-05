Oklahoma woman arrested after allegedly targeting friend in revenge porn case

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities arrested a Tulsa woman who is accused of spreading revealing photos of a former friend.

Court documents obtained by FOX 23 claim that Ciarra Hunter allegedly posted nude photos of one of her friends on the Internet without her consent.

Police said the victim was friends with Hunter, and trusted her with access to her Snapchat account.

Officials say the case started when the two got into an argument, and Hunter logged into the account to share saved photos to social media. Court records indicate that Hunter even sent the photos to a family member of the victim.

Hunter was ultimately arrested on suspicion of non consensual dissemination of private sexual images.