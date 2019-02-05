OSBI: Reward offered for information, whereabouts of two outstanding suspects in homicide of Chickasha teen

CHICKASHA, Okla. – Officials are still searching for two outstanding suspects in the homicide of a Chickasha teen, and now, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward in the case.

Agents statewide continue to search for 16-year-old Dmillion Williams and 18-year-old Malcolm Jackson.

Officials say the January 28 shooting death of 18-year-old Arnold Adams III, of Chickasha, was a cold-blooded setup.

On Tuesday, the OSBI announced they are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrests of Williams and Jackson. Authorities say the two are considered armed and dangerous.

Four people have been taken into custody since the investigation started: 20-year-old Troy Jennings of Mcloud, 16-year-old Brooklyn Nelson of Oklahoma City, and 15-year-old Vivian Sanders of Newalla were booked into the Grady County Jail. 15-year-old Montana Simpson of Norman was booked into the Caddo County Jail. All four were booked on first-degree murder charges.

Lynn Williams with the OSBI says six people all played a role in Adams’ death.

“Dmillion wanted to rob somebody of drugs,” Williams explained. “He asked Sanders if she knew of someone who had drugs. She contacted Adams through a social platform.”

Neither Sanders nor any of the others knew Adams, according to agents.

“They had not ever met and had never been to his residence before,” said Williams. “The occupants of the vehicle knew that not only was a robbery going to take place, they planned on killing Mr. Adams when they arrived there.”

Arrest warrants for first-degree murder were issued for Williams and Jackson.