“Our numbers continue to increase each day,” Ardmore schools close for the flu

ARDMORE, Okla. – Hundreds of people have already been admitted to hospitals across the state due to the flu virus, and now some Oklahoma schools are closing their doors to prevent the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, officials announced that all Ardmore City Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to a high number of students and staff members who have the flu.

In Johnston County, Mannsville Public Schools is also closing for the rest of the week due to excessive illness.

According to KXII, seven districts in the Texoma area have closed this month due to the flu or other illnesses.