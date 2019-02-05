Police: Alleged thief pretended to purchase granola bar before stealing cash

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for an alleged thief who acted like he wanted a granola bar, but ended up leaving a local store with cash.

On Feb. 2, officers were called to the Aldi Grocery Store, located in the 2100 block of S.W. 59th St., following a reported robbery.

According to the police report, the clerk told officers that a man went to the counter with a granola bar and handed over cash to pay for it. When the cashier opened the cash drawer, the alleged suspect reached over and grabbed money from the drawer.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.