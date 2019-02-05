Police: Struggle ensues after alleged suspect tries to snatch purse outside popular store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for two people connected to a struggle for a purse outside of a local home improvement store.

On Feb. 1, officers were called to a robbery outside the Lowe’s, located near N.W. 36th and May Ave. The caller told dispatchers that a woman’s purse had been stolen by two people in a black car.

When police arrived at the store, the victim told officers that she was walking out of the store when an older model black Nissan car pulled up near her. She said a man got out of the car and walked closely behind her before he grabbed her purse, which she had around her shoulder.

According to the police report, she didn’t let go of the purse and they struggled over the bag until it ripped.

A short time later, investigators learned that a woman used the victim’s credit card at several local stores.

The male suspect is described as a white man, standing approximately 5’4″ tall with red spiked hair. The victim said he appeared to be in his 20s.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.