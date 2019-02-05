Shooting investigation underway after man’s body found in yard in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating the death of a man after his body was found in the front yard of a home in southeast Oklahoma City.

Just before 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a call of an unresponsive male near SE 29th and High.

When police arrived, they found the body of Brownie Daniel Isham, 34, in the front yard of a home. Police say it appears he was shot to death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.