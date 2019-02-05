Simple things you are doing may be hurting the city’s recycling program

OKLAHOMA CITY –While Oklahoma City residents have fully embraced the city’s new effort to recycle more, city leaders say some residents are actually hurting the system when they try to recycle too much.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City created a list of items that they cannot recycle:

Plastic bags of any kind : Grocery bags, lawn, trash or sandwich bags are all prohibited. If you would like to recycle grocery bags, some grocery stores are able to recycle them.

: Grocery bags, lawn, trash or sandwich bags are all prohibited. If you would like to recycle grocery bags, some grocery stores are able to recycle them. Plastic wraps : Wrap from shipping boxes, around newspapers and magazines, toilet paper or paper towel rolls.

: Wrap from shipping boxes, around newspapers and magazines, toilet paper or paper towel rolls. Tanglers : This includes garden hose, lighting cords, strings, ropes, bungee cords and Christmas tree lights.

: This includes garden hose, lighting cords, strings, ropes, bungee cords and Christmas tree lights. Clothing : Sheets, jeans, socks, blankets or any other wearable material.

: Sheets, jeans, socks, blankets or any other wearable material. Yard waste : Grass clippings, trees or shrub limbs and compost.

: Grass clippings, trees or shrub limbs and compost. Food waste

Diapers

Animal waste.

However, officials say you can recycle a lot of other items like the following:

Cardboard gift boxes and shipping boxes

Craft paper wrapping paper and bags

Plastic ‘clamshell’ food containers and packaging

Aluminum foil and cooking containers that have been cleaned and rinsed

Glass and plastic bottles, jars and tubs that have been cleaned of all food items.