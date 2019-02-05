× Teens tell Uber driver they’re going to ‘shoot somebody’ at Oklahoma City bank

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three teens are now in custody after telling their Uber driver they are going to shoot somebody an Oklahoma City bank.

Oklahoma City Police (OKCPD) were called to the MidFirst Bank at NW 23rd and May just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday after three teens were acting suspicious inside.

Officials say the three suspects arrived in an Uber.

OKCPD authorities say the teens told the Uber driver that they planned on shooting someone.

Officers recovered a gun from on of the suspects.

All three are now in custody.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.