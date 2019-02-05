Three puppies resuscitated after being pulled from burning home

FORT GIBSON, Okla. – An animal control officer is being recognized for his quick thinking when several puppies were pulled from a burning home.

The Fort Gibson Police Department says no one was home when the fire started on Friday morning, but they later found out that several dogs were inside the structure.

Firefighters were able to pull three puppies from the home.

An animal control officer and several bystanders jumped into action and performed CPR on the puppies.

Now, the pups are all expected to make a full recovery.