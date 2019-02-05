× Thunder Rally to Beat Magic

Paul George led seven players in double figures, Russell Westbrook recorded his seventh straight triple-double, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a double digit deficit to beat the Orlando Magic 132-122 on Tuesday night at Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City.

George had 39 points, and made six three-pointers, and Dennis Schroder once again had a big second half, scoring 15 of his 20 points in the second half, as the Thunder took charge in the third quarter, going on a 13-3 run to end the third quarter and take the lead for good.

The Magic led 69-62 at halftime, the but the Thunder outscored Orlando 36-23 in the third quarter.

Westbrook had his seventh straight triple-double with 16 points, 15 rebounds and 16 assists.

The triple-double streak matches the longest of Westbrook’s career.

Four other OKC players scored in double figures.

Jerami Grant had 19 points and 11 rebounds and made 7 of 9 shots from the field.

Steven Adams had 14 points, Abdel Nader 11 and Terrance Ferguson 10.

The Thunder shot an even 50 percent from the field and made 13 three-pointers.

OKC outrebounded Orlando by nine, 49-40.

The Thunder improved to 34-19 on the season, and wrap up their two-game homestand Thursday when they host Memphis at 7:00 pm.