Wrestling coach arrested for having sex with 15-year-old girl; convicted in 2012 rape case

EDMOND, Okla. - A wrestling coach, previously convicted of rape in 2012, was arrested over the weekend, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Joseph D. Martinez, 27, was booked into the Oklahoma County jail on five counts of second degree rape and forcible oral sodomy. He's being held on a $75,000 bond.

According to police, the father of a 15-year-old girl found a second cell phone in her bedroom last month and discovered explicit messages, pictures and videos between the girl and Martinez.

"There's some messages and pictures in the phone that made him believe they had sexual intercourse at Lake Arcadia, so obviously that’s our jurisdiction," said Jenny Wagnon, an Edmond Police spokesperson. "There were also other incidents. One in Clinton. The suspect lives in Logan County. We've also had an incident in Oklahoma City. Throughout this initial part of the investigation, we have multiple jurisdictions that are involved."

Edmond Police are leading the investigation. The girl told investigators the sexual relationship started at Lake Arcadia last year. Oklahoma's age of consent is 16; the girl was 15 at the time. It's also alleged another incident took place during a trip last year to Clinton for a wrestling tournament Martinez was coaching at.

"One of the incidents did occur, according to the victim, while she accompanied him to a wrestling event in Clinton. So that’s where that one incident happened. So that’s how we know (wrestling) is involved," Wagnon said. "The father does say the suspect is involved with a wrestling team, not associated with a school, but practices at a high school."

McIntosh County rape conviction

News 4 has learned that Martinez was charged in 2011 in McIntosh County with second degree rape, according to online court and Department of Correction records. He pleaded guilty in the case the following year, was given a five year suspended sentence and required to register as a sex offender.

State law requires lifetime registration for those convicted of first or second degree rape. However, it's unclear why records don't indicate him being actively registered in the state.