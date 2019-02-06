× AAA opening first Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – A new and unique way to keep Oklahomans safe, AAA says, has made its way to the Sooner State.

AAA is opening its first Car Care, Insurance and Travel Center in Oklahoma. This is the only location of its kind in a five-state region including Texas, Kansas, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Services offered at the center include a car care, such as tire services and repairs, and insurance.

The center is located at 6163 N. May in Oklahoma City.

