Arrest made following officer-involved shooting at Newcastle Casino

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – An investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting in Newcastle.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, three officers with the Lighthorse Police Department made contact with an individual on the second floor of the parking garage at Newcastle Casino.

Kym Koch, a spokesperson for the department, says the officers were unable to detain the suspect, and that while they were making contact with him, he backed his car into two of the officers who were on foot. Those officers then fired at the vehicle and suspect.

Koch says the suspect then left the parking garage at a high rate of speed, later wrecking his car near the entrance of the casino.

After wrecking the vehicle, the suspect got out of the car and walked into the parking lot of the casino and got into another vehicle that had a woman inside. Police say the suspect was not related to the woman.

Officers then approached the vehicle and the suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested without incident.

Koch tells News 4 they are working to determine what the initial contact was between the officers and suspect.

The suspect was not injured. One officer was treated and released at the hospital for what is believed to be a sprain. There were no reports of any other injuries.