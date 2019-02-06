Assault leads to officer-involved shooting at Newcastle Casino parking garage 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE, Okla. – One person was arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers in the parking garage of the Newcastle Casino, which led to an officer-involved shooting.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the parking garage of the Newcastle Casino.

"They were unable and unsuccessful to detain him,” Kym Koch Thompson, a spokesperson for Lighthorse Police, said.

Thompson is talking about 36-year-old Corey Banks who caused quite the chaotic disturbance at the Newcastle Casino.

"Three Lighthorse police officers made contact with an individual on the second floor of the parking garage just outside the casino,” Thompson said.

Thompson said officers were trying to approach him after they allegedly smelled marijuana, and things escalated quickly from there.

"He backed his car into two officers and as that happened, those officers fired upon the vehicle and the suspect,” Thompson said.

However, they didn’t hit him.

After that, Banks allegedly sped away and then crashed his car near the entrance to the casino.

"He then got out of his car, walked into the parking lot of the casino, got into another vehicle that had a woman inside it who was unrelated to this individual,” Thompson said.

Thankfully, the woman wasn’t hurt.

"At that point, officers approached that vehicle and made the arrest of the individual without incident,” Thompson said.

According to Department of Corrections records, Banks has a lengthy criminal history and served time in prison for a long list of mostly drug charges dating back to 1999.

Banks was booked into the McClain County Jail Wednesday morning for aggravated assault and battery and three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon on a police officer.