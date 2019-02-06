× Body found in SW Oklahoma City field prompts homicide investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials say a homicide investigation is ongoing after a body was found in a field in southwest Oklahoma City.

Just before 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a disturbance call near SW 15th and Penn.

When police arrived, they found a body in a field with injuries consistent to homicide.

No arrests have been made in the case.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide tip line at (405)297-1200.