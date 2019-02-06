Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office hosting free forum to discuss issues, changes

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say they are hoping to increase transparency and dialogue between citizens and law enforcement officers during a free event.

On Saturday, Feb. 23, residents and families are encouraged to attend the ‘Community + Law Enforcement Forum’ from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers say the event is to continue developing a transparent and efficient law enforcement agency based on diversity, empowerment and education.

The forum will focus on creating positive dialogue and understanding, and to ensure effective communication for citizens when interacting with law enforcement.

During the forum, participants can identify areas of concern and suggest changes to policies and procedures.

The forum will be held at the Moore Norman Technology Center, located at 13301 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Officials say the event is free, and pizza will be served.