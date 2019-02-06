Commissioners to consider charging attorney for bed bug bill

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma courthouse is back open for business after a disgusting situation earlier this week.

On Monday, Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton told KJRH that a lawyer came up to the third-floor courtroom at the Rogers County Courthouse with bugs falling out of his clothing.

As it turns out, the pests were bed bugs.

“Hard to imagine someone doesn’t know, you know that some bed bugs are crawling all over them certainly in abundance,” Sheriff Walton said.

Officials decided to close the courthouse in order to clean up the mess, and called exterminators.

The head of security said the attorney didn’t appear to care about the situation.

“I was told the individual that had them also shook his jacket over the prosecutors files,” Sheriff Walton said.

At this point, county commissioners are trying to determine who will pay for the extermination bill.

Officials say they are talking to their legal team to see if the attorney should be held responsible.