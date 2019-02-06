Former Lindsay, Paoli police officer charged with workers’ compensation fraud

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARVIN CO., Okla. - A former officer now accused of fraud.

Bryon Gordon is accused of starting work as a Paoli Police Officer while still collecting workers' compensation for an injury he got while he was a Lindsay Police Officer.

If Gordon's name sounds familiar, it’s because he was found guilty back in June of sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped man.

According to court documents, Bryon Gordon injured his right arm and hand in May of 2016 while working for The Lindsay Police Department.

He was diagnosed with a deep tissue bruise, and although he had it on paper that he couldn`t work, he didn't let that stop him.

“It's disappointing,” said David McKenzie, an attorney. “I wouldn't say it's shocking. We hold police officers to a higher standard because they are sworn to uphold the law and follow the laws."

When Gordon first saw a doctor, he allegedly misrepresented his actual physical abilities, but was placed on light work duty.

However, the Lindsay Police Department did not have anything for him to do, so he was placed on Temporary Total Disability.

“What you`re saying is you are unable to work because of the disability, that your employment with the other employer caused, and so what you are doing is creating a fraud upon the system,” said McKenzie.

Gordon received checks for about 4 months after his injury.

But, he started working for the Paoli Police Department just a month later in July, as an Active Duty Officer.

Gordon also signed an Oath of Police Officer when applying, meaning he agreed he did not have any disabilities.

“He's clearly, while receiving those benefits, committing some sort of fraud upon the system because being a police officer is a fairly active and physical job,” said McKenzie.

Gordon told investigators, “my intent was not to defraud or cheat anybody out of anything. I had to pay for my insurance.” He also claimed "Paoli was a light duty job because it was mostly on call."

“He's raised some sort of defense but I think you still have to report that you`re making money,” said McKenzie.

He also failed to mention that he was starting to work again to his doctor, which the doctor says would have changed Gordon's treatment and restrictions.

Gordon is set to have a preliminary hearing Thursday at 9 a.m.