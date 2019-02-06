“I don’t think I would have woken up if she didn’t call my name,” Arkansas girl saves family from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENTRY, Ark. - A 9-year-old girl in Arkansas is being hailed a hero after saving her family from a house fire.

"I woke up, I smelled fire and I could hear flames. I woke up and then I saw the kitchen and it was on fire so I yelled for my sister. I was like, 'Sophia, Sophia wake up,'" said Angelica Killebrew.

Angelica told KFSM she fell asleep on the couch but was awakened after a fire broke out in her family's kitchen.

Her sister, Sophia, says she didn't even hear the fire.

"I couldn't even hear the fire, I couldn't hear the fire alarm and I don't think I would have woken up if she didn't call my name," Sophia said.

Thanks to Angelica's quick actions, she, along with Sophia, her brother and father, all made it out OK. Their mother was working a night shift at the time of the fire.

According to KFSM, "initially, the Gentry Fire Department believed the fire had been put out and left the scene with the house still viable, but when the Elzie Killebrew and his son returned to collect some of their belongings a few hours later and saw their home in flames."

"We show up to the house again and it was fully engulfed at that point, every window had fire coming out," Elzie said.

He says despite the heartbreaking loss of their home, he's just glad everyone is safe and OK.

"We're all safe, my kids are safe, that's all that matters," said Elzie, adding that his daughter is a real-life angel and hero.

"'I felt good that I saved a lot of people and that everyone is okay," said Angelica.

The family says they are thankful for the community's outpouring of support and help.