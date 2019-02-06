Metro burglar targets juveniles left home alone 2 days in a row; teenage suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Some Oklahoma City kids have found themselves home alone and targets of a burglar not once - but two days in a row. However, that's not all that makes the case unusual.

When police got to the home near Southeast 16th and Stiles, they found a young victim running toward the door, saying the suspect had just got away.

"Not only did he just leave, but they knew who he was," said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "This is somebody they know - another juvenile."

For what they said was two days in a row, the kids - between the ages of 12 and 14 - said they were home alone when a burglar struck. The first time, they said the suspect was able to take some of their belongings but, the second time - the kids called police.

According to the victims, the suspect banged on the door, then picked up a brick to break a window and also threatened to beat up one of the kids if he didn't come outside.

By the time police got there - the 16-year-old suspect had run off.

However - because the kids and suspect knew each other - they had a good idea as to where he was and led officers there.

"Suspect's father answered the door," Knight said. "They asked if he was home."

The suspect's dad led officers straight to his son. He was taken into custody without incident.

Police said the kids' actions are what helped them make the arrest.

"They knew who he was, gave officers the information immediately, called 911 immediately. So, they did everything right, and that's what helped us apprehend this kid so quickly," Knight said.

Because the suspect and victims are all juveniles, News 4 is not releasing their names.

However, even though he's only 16, the suspect is still facing charges like an adult.

"It's one of the enumerated crimes, so he went to the Oklahoma County Jail," Knight said.

The suspect faces a charge of first-degree-burglary.