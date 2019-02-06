× Metro burglar targets juveniles left home alone 2 days in a row; teenage suspect arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Oklahoma City kids said they were home alone when a burglar struck not once – but two days in a row. It happened at a home near Southeast 16th and Stiles.

Police said, the first time the suspect broke in, he got away with a few items. However, the next day when he came back, the kids – between the ages of 12 and 14 – called police.

When officers got there, the suspect had run off – but the kids led them right to the 16-year-old suspect.

“They knew who he was, gave officers the information immediately, called 911 immediately,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “So, they did everything right, and that’s what helped us apprehend this kid so quickly.”

News 4 is not identifying the suspect because he is a juvenile, but he does face a first-degree burglary charge and was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.