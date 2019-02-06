Multiple-vehicle accident in Norman leaves two in critical condition

NORMAN, Okla. – An accident involving several vehicles in Norman left multiple people injured, police say.

At approximately 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, Norman police responded to a report of a critical injury collision near the intersection of Flood Avenue and Tecumseh Road.

A preliminary investigation into the crash indicates, “that a vehicle traveling southbound on Flood Avenue failed to stop as it approached the traffic signal at the intersection hitting one vehicle from behind. The first collision began a chain reaction that led to four additional vehicles being hit.”

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, and another person was also transported to the hospital where they were listed as stable.

Southbound Flood Avenue was closed from Interstate 35 to Tecumseh Road for approximately three hours.

The collision is under investigation by Norman police and the OUPD Collision Investigation Reconstruction Team.