Oklahoma airport relying on dogs to ease stress of traveling

TULSA, Okla. – Traveling can be stressful for even the most experienced travelers, but an Oklahoma airport is hoping to ease the tension a little with the help of some furry friends.

Tulsa International Airport announced that it is welcoming therapy dogs into the terminal to greet passengers and relieve stress.

“It’s well proven that it helps passengers relax and unwind,” Dustin Meyer, with Alliance Therapy Dogs, told KJRH. “It helps with their anxiety to have a dog close by.”

As passengers and airport employees make their way through the terminal, they will be greeted by Merlin, Sarah and Twister. Therapy handlers say the dogs will not approach anyone, but will instead wait for people to approach them.

Tulsa is the 61st airport in the country to implement the therapy dog program.