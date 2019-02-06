Oklahoma City library to undergo large-scale renovation

OKLAHOMA CITY – Renovation plans for a library in northwest Oklahoma City will soon be underway after a local architecture firm was awarded the design of the project by the OKC Council.

According to officials with the Metropolitan Library System, the renovation is set for the Belle Isle Library. It will include major changes to the existing floor plan and an expansion that will add about 14,000 square foot to the library. New furniture, fixtures and equipment will also be added.

The architecture firm, ADG, Aaron Cohen Associates, an internationally known library design consultant, the Metropolitan Library System and the city will work together to develop an addition that will complement the existing structure.

The design phase is estimated to take 12 months to complete; the construction phase is expected to take 12 to 18 months to finish.

During the renovation, the library will move to a temporary location. The location has not yet been secured, library officials say.

The Belle Isle Library was built in 1965 and last underwent an expansion in 1988 to add 6,600 square feet.