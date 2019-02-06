Oklahoma hospital discouraging visitors amid rise in flu

ARDMORE, Okla. – After several schools in southern Oklahoma have closed their doors due to the flu, a local hospital says it is taking extreme precautions to protect patients.

Earlier this week, Mercy Hospital in Ardmore announced that it was limiting who can visit newborns in order to keep the spread of the flu virus to a minimum.

Shortly after that announcement, two area school districts said they would be closing for the rest of the week due to a drastic increase in students and staff members suffering from the flu.

“Ardmore City Schools has been monitoring student and staff illnesses over the past few days. Our numbers continue to increase each day,” a post by the school district read.

Following the increase in flu numbers, Mercy Hospital in Ardmore says the situation has changed.

According to KXII, the hospital is asking those who are not seeking medical treatment, especially children under the age of 12, to not visit the hospital due to rise in flu cases.