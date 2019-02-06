Oklahoma hospital disinfecting personal devices to reduce spread of illness

MOORE, Okla. – As the flu continues to take hold on the Sooner State, a local hospital says it is working to make sure that some of the items the residents use the most aren’t putting them at risk.

Norman Regional Moore will be hosting a ‘Disinfect your Device’ event for residents on Feb. 9.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., families are encouraged to stop by Norman Regional Moore to get their favorite handheld devices disinfected for free. Organizers say they will be using the Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping robot to disinfect iPads, phones, tablets and gaming devices.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The hospital says it currently uses six robots each day to disinfect patient rooms, operating rooms and other hospital areas. The robot uses a pulsed xenon lamp to create intense ultraviolet light that quickly kills the germs that cause serious infections.

In addition to a free disinfection, guests can enjoy family friendly activities and even enter to win a home treatment with the robot.

The event will be held at the Norman Regional Moore Conference Center, located at 700 S. Telephone Rd. in Moore.