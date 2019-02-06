× Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly murdering grandmother

PRYOR, Okla. – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for the unthinkable- murdering his own grandmother.

On Jan. 8, officials with the Pryor Police Department say 73-year-old Sandra Blackwell was found murdered inside her home.

The police department asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help with the homicide investigation.

Ultimately, Blackwell’s grandson was identified as a suspect in her murder.

On Wednesday, 35-year-old Frankie Blackwell II was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to his grandmother’s murder.