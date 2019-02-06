Police: Alleged thief elbows electronics store employee in face before fleeing

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are looking for an alleged thief who elbowed an electronics store employee in the face before leaving the scene.

On February 2, at approximately 4:20 p.m., police were called to Best Buy near NW Expressway and May in reference to a larceny that had just occurred.

After police arrived, they spoke with an employee who said he witnessed a man sprint towards the front of the store holding an Xbox One and Echo Dot in his hands.

The employee attempted to stop the man from exiting the store, but that’s when the suspect elbowed the employee in the face, according to a police report.

The suspect then left in an older model Chevy Silverado that is black in color.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.