Potential threat at Oklahoma school leads to arrests

JENKS, Okla. – Arrests have been made after a potential threat against a school in northeast Oklahoma, officials say.

On Tuesday, police were made aware of a threat to Jenks Freshman Academy.

Campus police and Jenks police worked together to identify those involved and take them into custody.

It is unknown how many people were arrested, but one of the individuals has been identified as 19-year-old Zion Durham. The others have not yet been identified, according to FOX 23.

Police say those involved are not current students and there is no evidence of any remaining threat.

Jenks Public Schools released the following statement Tuesday regarding the incident:

“Today, the Jenks Freshman Academy was made aware of a potential threat to the safety and security of our students and staff members. Through the cooperation of Jenks Campus Police and the Jenks Police Department, the individuals were arrested and are in custody pending formal charges from the District Attorney’s Office. Jenks Public Schools is grateful for the quick action of law enforcement. According to law enforcement, there is no evidence of any remaining threat from this incident. Further details cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation into the actions of these individuals. As always, the safety and security of our students and staff members is the number one priority at Jenks Public Schools.”

Durham was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of conspiring or endeavoring to perform an act of violence involving serious bodily harm or death and possession of a firearm commission – first felony offense.