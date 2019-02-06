× Pulitzer Prize-Winner Jon Meacham to Speak at UCO

EDMOND, Okla. – The University of Central Oklahoma will host presidential historian, Pulitzer Prize-winner and contributor to TIME and The New York Times Book Review Jon Meacham at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in Central’s Nigh University Center Constitution Hall.

Meacham authored the 2018 book The Soul of America: The Battle for our Better Angels, which examines the present moment in American politics and life by looking back at critical times in U.S. history when hope overcame division and fear. The book was chosen by President Betz for the UCO Book Club.

“I suggested Soul of America for the book club due to its near-perfect fit in response to the myriad, persistent challenges of our times,” said President Don Betz, Ph.D.

Meacham is a regular guest on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, and is known as a skilled commentator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion and current affairs. He served as Newsweek’s managing editor from 1998 to 2006 and editor from 2006 to 2010. The New York Times called him “one of the most influential editors in the news magazine business.”

The event is free and open to the public, however, tickets must be reserved in advance at uco.edu/cla to ensure admission. Following the speaking event, a book signing will take place. Books will be available for purchase at the event.