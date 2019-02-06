× Report: Bob Stoops Expected To Be Named XFL Head Coach, General Manager

Bob Stoops is expected to be named the head coach and general manager of the XFL’s new Dallas franchise, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The professional football league played one football season in 2001, and will make a comeback in 2020.

KFOR’s sports team received an email about the introductory press conference for the Dallas team’s new head coach and general manager.

The press conference is scheduled for Thursday, February 7, at 1 PM CT in Arlington, TX at Globe Life Park.

Stoops retired on June 7, 2017 after spending 18 seasons as the University of Oklahoma’s head football coach.

The 58 year old led OU to one national title, and ten Big 12 titles.