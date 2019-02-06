Search warrant at business leads officers to drugs, stolen vehicles

OKLAHOMA CITY – A search warrant led officers to the discovery of drugs and stolen vehicles at a business in Oklahoma City.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they received information about possible drug activity at a business in the 2700 block of S. Meridian.

Officers were able to get a search warrant for the business, but had no idea how many items would be found.

Investigators discovered about 4 ounces of methamphetamine, 23 grams of marijuana, three rifles, a pistol and cash at the building.

They also discovered numerous motorcycles and vehicles that had been stolen. In addition to those vehicles, authorities also found several engines with altered VINS.

Police arrested 38-year-old Levi Garretson and 31-year-old Skye Munoz on a number of drug and stolen property charges.