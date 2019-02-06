× Stellar Class of 2019 for Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame

The Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced Wednesday its class of 2019, and it’s an impressive group of seven.

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops, former Lawton High School and NFL offensive lineman Will Shields, former Major League Baseball players Mike Moore and Mickey Tettleton, former college basketball coach Lou Henson, former Mustang, OSU and Olympic wrestler Kendall Cross, and current OU softball coach Patty Gasso make up the class.

They will meet with the media in a couple weeks to discuss their election and then officially be inducted later this summer.

Stoops restored Oklahoma to football glory over an 18-season career, leading the Sooners to the national championship in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships.

Shields became a Pro Football Hall of Famer after a high school career at Lawton and in college at Nebraska.

Moore is from Eakley, Oklahoma, and was an All-American at Oral Roberts before making the big leagues, helping Oakland to the 1989 World Series title.

Tettleton went to Southeast High School in Oklahoma City and helped Oklahoma State to the 1981 College World Series before playing for four teams in the Major Leagues.

Lou Henson spent 41 years as a college basketball coach. The Okay, Oklahoma native spent most of those at New Mexico State and Illinois, and he’s a member of the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Cross was an All-State wrestler at Mustang, an All-American at OSU, and won the gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Gasso is still Oklahoma’s softball coach and has led the Sooners to four national championships, 11 Big 12 regular season championships and 12 appearances in the Women’s College World Series.