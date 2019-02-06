Traffic Alert: Edmond intersection resurfacing project to begin next week

EDMOND, Okla. – A resurfacing project in Edmond is slated to begin next week, and officials are urging drivers to be prepared.

Beginning February 11, crews will work to resurface two one-mile sections near the intersection of Sorghum Mill And Kelly. The project is expected to take approximately four weeks “with cooperative weather,” city officials say.

The first area to be resurfaced is Sorghum Mill Road beginning 500 feet west of Kelly Avenue and running east to Broadway. The second area to be resurfaced is Kelly Avenue beginning 440 feet south of Coffee Creek Road and running north to Sorghum Mill Road.

During this time, roadways will remain open, however, lanes will be reduced in each direction. In some areas, flaggers will be used, so drivers should expect delays or find an alternative route if possible.

The project is part of the scheduled 2018-19 Mill & Overlay projects for the City of Edmond. City officials say Haskell Lemon Construction is the contractor for the projects with a total cost of $2,139,250.50.