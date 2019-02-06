Woman arrested after fake bomb left in front of Anadarko church

ANADARKO, Okla. – A woman was arrested after a fake bomb was left in front of a church in Anadarko.

According to the Anadarko Police Department, the “imitation bomb” was discovered at the First Christian Church on January 16.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol Bomb Squad was called to the church to assist with identifying and removing the device, which was left at the front entrance.

Police say an investigation was conducted and as a result, 39-year-old Donna M. Neconie has been charged with one count of use of an imitation bomb with the intent to intimidate.