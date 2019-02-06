Woman killed, one injured in two-vehicle collision near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – Officials say a two-vehicle crash near Stillwater left one person dead and another injured.

It happened Tuesday, at approximately 3:10 p.m., on US177 and Lake McMurtry Road, in Payne County.

According to a trooper’s report, Jazmen Shaw, 21, of Tulsa, was traveling westbound on Lake McMurtry Road while another vehicle was northbound on US177.

The report states Shaw “failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck in the driver side door” by the second vehicle.

Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was listed as “stable,” with”leg and trunk internal injuries.”