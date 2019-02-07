× 2 arrested after allegedly breaking into metro home, beating man with hammer

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a northeast side home, stole several items and beat a man with a hammer. It happened just after midnight Wednesday at a home near N.E. 23rd and N. Broadway.

According to a police report, Montie Washington and Deedra Coleman broke into the home, demanded cash and stole several items including an Xbox, Xbox games, one of the resident’s wallets with $400 inside and an IPhone 10 XR.

According to police, Washington struck one of the victims several times with a hammer.

Washington was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several charges including burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Coleman was booked into jail on one count of burglary in the first degree and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.