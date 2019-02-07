All evening activities canceled for Oklahoma City Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials with Oklahoma City Public Schools have canceled all evening activities for Thursday.

Due to winter weather conditions, classes for OKCPS were canceled Thursday.

School officials say all evening activities are canceled, including parent teacher conferences which were scheduled to being Thursday evening and continue for half a day Friday.

Parent teacher conferences will now take place all day Friday. Those who had conferences scheduled for Thursday evening are asked to work directly with their teacher(s) to reschedule.