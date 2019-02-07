Bob Stoops Makes the Move to the XFL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU football coach Bob Stoops was introduced Thursday in Arlington, Texas, as the first head coach and general manager of the Dallas franchise in the revived XFL.

The league will begin play in February of 2020, with eight teams, including one in Dallas that will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Stoops has been retired the last two years after resigning as the Sooners coach in June of 2017 following 18 seasons in Norman.

Stoops won the national championship in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships during his tenure at OU.

At the news conference Thursday, Stoops thought the XFL would be a good fit for him and his family.

The XFL originally was created in 2001 and lasted just one season.

Stoops is the first head coach or GM named by any of the eight teams.