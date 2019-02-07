× City of Edmond: Trash collection to still run Thursday

EDMOND, Okla. – The City of Edmond says trash collection is expected to run Thursday, but it will be slower than normal due to slick road conditions.

City officials say if your trash is not collected, leave it out and it will be collected later in the day or Friday.

The city’s recycling contractor, Republic Services, however, will not be running on Thursday. Regular Thursday and Friday collection is delayed one day.

Slick and hazardous road conditions hit the metro overnight causing road delays and school closings.