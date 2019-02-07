DeWALT drills recalled due to shock hazard

A recall has been issued for one company’s drills that were sold at hardware stores nationwide and online.

DeWALT is recalling the DWD110 (UPC 885911037518) and DWD112 (885911057319) 3/8-inch variable speed reversing drills due to wiring that can contact internal moving parts, posing a shock hazard.

Only drills with date codes 2017-37-FY through 2018-22-FY are affected. If the drill is marked with an “X” after the date code it has already been inspected and is not affected.

The recall is issued for approximately 122,000 drills, with about 8,000 being sold in Canada. They were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s and other hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers, from September 2017 through November 2018 for between $60 and $70.