Early voting underway for Oklahoma City council seats

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the city council election is days away, many Oklahoma City residents are choosing to vote early.

The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 on the council for the next four-year term, which begins in April.

Qualified candidates, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are:

Ward 2 (see sample ballot)

Suzanne Broadbent

Marilyn Davidson

James Cooper

Tracey Halley Terrell

Mike Dover

Ward 5 (see sample ballot)

David Greenwell (incumbent)

Kristina Hull

Ward 6 (see sample ballot)

JoBeth Hamon

Nathaniel Harding

Jim Holman

Ward 8 (see sample ballot)

Lauren Durmus

Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)

The city council election is set for Feb. 12.

Early voting is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Election Board and the Cleveland County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.