Early voting underway for Oklahoma City council seats

OKLAHOMA CITY – While the city council election is days away, many Oklahoma City residents are choosing to vote early.
The nonpartisan election and potential runoff will decide who represents Wards 2, 5, 6 and 8 on the council for the next four-year term, which begins in April.
Qualified candidates, listed in the order in which they will appear on the ballot, are:
Ward 2 (see sample ballot)
- Suzanne Broadbent
- Marilyn Davidson
- James Cooper
- Tracey Halley Terrell
- Mike Dover
Ward 5 (see sample ballot)
- David Greenwell (incumbent)
- Kristina Hull
Ward 6 (see sample ballot)
- JoBeth Hamon
- Nathaniel Harding
- Jim Holman
Ward 8 (see sample ballot)
- Lauren Durmus
- Mark Stonecipher (incumbent)
The city council election is set for Feb. 12.
Early voting is currently being held at the Oklahoma County Election Board and the Cleveland County Election Board from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.