Five years later: Two arrested in Alabama for Oklahoma man’s 2013 murder

BOISE CITY, Okla.– After five years, investigators say an Oklahoma family can finally have some closure following the death of their loved one.

In June 2013, 77-year-old Charles Nieman and his wife stopped at the Loaf-‘n-Jug convenience store in Boise City to get gas.

Authorities say Nieman was outside his vehicle when a man walked up to him and demanded his wallet.

Nieman, who investigators say was hard of hearing, turned to his wife and asked her what the man said.

That is when the man shot Nieman in the head, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, and ran from the area.

Nieman was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

For several years, investigators struggled and raises an award to try and find any information that would lead them to a suspect. In December of 2018, the OSBI’s Cold Case Unit was able to generate a lead.

Now, two people have been taken into custody in connection to Neiman’s murder.

The OSBI reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama about two suspects involved in a murder that might be living in Mobile.

US Marshals and sheriff’s deputies arrested Timothy Erish Dees and Zachery Lee Wilson, according to WKRG.

At this point, the investigation is ongoing.