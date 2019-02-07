Man accused of attacking ex-roommate with knife, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after he allegedly broke into his former roommate’s home and attacked him with a knife.

At around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a Tulsa home after receiving a call about a break-in.

Police say the suspect, later identified as Clayton Shane-Walters, allegedly broke into his former roommate’s home and jumped on the bed, surprising him awake.

FOX 23 reports the homeowner grabbed his phone to call police, but that’s when Shane-Walters went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and allegedly started swinging it at the victim who sustained a cut.

“Once he got cut, that kind of struggle was over with, he grabbed his phone and ran outside of his residence where he called police,” said Officer Danny Bean with the Tulsa Police Department.

When police responded to the scene, they found Shane-Walters still inside the home in a back bedroom. He says he was not involved in the incident and had been asleep in the back bedroom.

He was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on complaints of first-degree burglary and assault with a deadly weapon – non domestic.