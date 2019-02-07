Metro man arrested for neglecting father, living with his corpse for months, and stealing his money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE VILLAGE, Okla. - An unassuming home in a suburban community is where police, and concerned loved ones made a haunting discovery.

50-year-old Lynn Christopher Little is now facing a number of felonies charges after Village police say he neglected his father, William Little, in life, and stole from him after he passed.

"Since at least Thanksgiving of last year, family members from out-of-state have been trying to contact their loved one," explained Deputy Chief Russ Landon with Village Police Department. "They were repeatedly told by the caretaker-son that he was unavailable, he was sick, or he was not home."

Lynn Little lived with his father in the 10200th block of Major Avenue, where he was responsible for taking care of his 89-year-old father. But after months of no direct contact with William Little, those out-of-state relatives made a trip to Oklahoma to find out for themselves. But what they found immediately prompted a call to police.

"It didn't take officers very long, upon arriving, to know that someone had been deceased for quite some time," said Landon.

Court records show officers noted the unmistakable smell of a decomposing body, and that Little was ‘located partially laying on his bed face up in an advanced state of decomposition...covered with bugs and appeared to no longer have eyes.'

"We talked to the caretaker-son and he told us his father had been deceased for one or two weeks at that time, and that he was overwhelmed and didn't know what to do," said Landon.

But instead of a few weeks, examiners concluded William Little had been deceased for two to three months in his bedroom, with his son living in the home with the dead body the whole time.

"Even the son told us, he assumed his dad died from dehydration and malnourishment, clearly he felt responsible and we agree that he was responsible," said Landon.

Police interviewed neighbors and relatives and executed a search warrant of the home once occupied by the father and son. Little is accused of strategically concealing the death of his father from family. Court records show the family told police that when they were in town, Lynn Little offered to pay for dinner, having a large amount of cash on him. Police also took a look at financial records, and those findings led to yet another charge.

"When the father was still alive we noticed that just a handful of checks were written for a couple hundred dollars," said Landon, "But at some point, and we believe it was after the father was deceased, dozens of checks were written for thousands and thousands of dollars."

Lynn Little faces charges for the desecration of a corpse, forgery, embezzlement, and neglect by a caretaker. All four are felonies.

At long last, Mr. William Little was laid to rest in Edmond on January 27th.