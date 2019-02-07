Metro man accused of stealing almost $300k from his work over five years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man is accused of pocketing nearly $300,000 from his employer, but it took a while for his bosses to catch on.

Josue Mendez is charged with five felony counts of embezzlement.

He was a manager at Restaurant Depot for the past several years, then in late December, his employers discovered he was stealing thousands.

Mendez's boss brought police officers research showing an alleged fake refund scheme he was running. Mendez would allegedly use company computers to make it look like customers made returns, and pocket the cash himself.

The initial police report shows the alleged embezzlement started back in 2014, when he fraudulently obtained $10,814. In 2015, he allegedly obtained $33,810, in 2016 it was $104,542, in 2017 it was $6,132, and in 2018, $77,523.

Once the charges were filed, investigators allege he made off with $279,525.

News 4 tried to reach Mendez at his home for comment but no one was there.

Police say a warrant has been issued for Mendez's arrest.