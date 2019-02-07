New charges filed against former Sweetwater teacher and OHP trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Cameron Gladd now has two other charges filed against him, this time Pottawatomie County, where he traveled with the Sweetwater track team to the regional track meet in 2018.

Gladd, a former Sweetwater High School teacher and coach, has now been charged with 2 counts of forcible sodomy, both felonies in Pottawatomie County. He already has 8 charges filed against him in Beckham County.

“The OSBI was requested on January 20th of this year to do an investigation by the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office into allegations into of a, an employee, a teacher at Sweetwater Schools in Beckham County,” OSBI agent, Beth Green said after the initial charges were filed.

In the new charges, court documents say Gladd and the victim were in Shawnee at the regional track meet last April. Gladd was assisting the other Sweetwater coaches at the meet. The team spent the night at the Comfort Inn Hotel where Gladd and a student engaged in sexual acts.

In the affidavit, the victim says she went to Gladd’s hotel room at his request. She says Gladd and the victim then performed oral sex on each other, then went back to her own room at 4 a.m.

8 other felony charges were filed against Gladd last week in Beckham County, including sexual battery and rape by instrumentation.

“2 victims were identified, a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old, both of whom reported no only inappropriate and sexual conversations with this teacher but also there was some physical touching, some rape that had occurred,” Green said.

Gladd isn’t a stranger to law enforcement. He was an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper from 2014 to 2017, before he was injured on duty.

Sweetwater School has confirmed Gladd resigned from the district. They sent us a statement, saying in part,

“We expect a high standard of behavior from all staff and will not tolerate any abuse of power that could harm students. Rest assured: we will continue to be vigilant to ensure their safety. We also encourage and ask staff, students, families and the Sweetwater community to immediately report any improper behavior of which they may be aware.”

Last week, Gladd was arrested in Beckham County. According to the OSBI, he bonded out of jail on a $500,000 bond.

An arrest warrant is expected to be released for Gladd in Pottawatomie County.