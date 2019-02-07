Officials: 3-year-old toddler’s death ruled a homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following the news of the tragic death of a toddler, investigators say they are now looking into his death as a homicide.

Around 7 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an area near S.W. 21st and Brookline following a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old child.

Police tell News 4 the toddler, now identified as 3-year-old Elias Daye, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officials say he had trauma to his body consistent with signs of child abuse.

Authorities say due to information that developed throughout the investigation, Daye’s father, 28-year-old Jesus Marquez, was arrested and on a complaint of child abuse.

On Thursday, officials said the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Daye’s death a homicide.

At this point, Marquez’s charges have not been upgraded. Investigators say they need to determine exactly what happened that led to Daye’s death before any charges can be amended.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.