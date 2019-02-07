Oklahoma Aquarium adding new exhibit, feature

JENKS, Okla. – Visitors at the Oklahoma Aquarium should expect to see a new exhibit later this year and a new feature at the site next year.

Right now, staff at the aquarium are working on a new octopus exhibit.

“It’s a clear acrylic tank, so you’ll be able to see it from all directions, and it’s going to be themed kind of steampunk,” said Kenny Alexopoulos, chief operating officer of the aquarium.

Alexopoulos says all of their exhibits are built by the majority of their own staff, making everything you see unique.

“It’s a great deal. It makes it very unique because when you walk through our facility, everything you see is one of a kind,” he said.

FOX 23 reports the aquarium’s octopus has already been moved to the Denver Aquarium as work begins on the one in Jenks.

Plans for a half-million dollar, all-accessible playground, are also in the works.

“Hopefully that spurs other development that we are kind of brainstorming about – anything from amphitheaters to a splash pad to maybe a phase two playground,” said Alexopoulos.

The octopus exhibit is expected to open in the fall of 2019, while the playground is set to open in early summer of 2020.

Officials say fundraising and donations are the backbone of new developments at the aquarium.